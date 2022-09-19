Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,166. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.