Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 55,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,279. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.