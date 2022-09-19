Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

