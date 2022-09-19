Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.