Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

MA stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.13. The stock had a trading volume of 89,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. The company has a market capitalization of $303.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MA. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.