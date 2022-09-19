MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 586,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

