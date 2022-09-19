Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $34,885.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5,981.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.