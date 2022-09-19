Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading Up 4.2%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 26,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,133,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mattel by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

