Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 5,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 712,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

