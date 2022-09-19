Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Monday. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

