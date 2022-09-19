McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,335 shares of company stock worth $3,525,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in McKesson by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,664,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.95. 1,135,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,311. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.00. McKesson has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

