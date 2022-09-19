Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 197,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. 39,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

