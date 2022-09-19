Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.78. 47,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

