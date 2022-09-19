Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.09. The company had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.