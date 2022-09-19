MedicCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $23,232.95 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $23,232.95 and approximately $14.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00028076 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000348 BTC.
About MedicCoin
MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.
MedicCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
