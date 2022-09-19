Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 891,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80. Medifast has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

