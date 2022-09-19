Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $21.54 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2,785.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,774 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 4.16% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,590 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 421,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $42.84.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.