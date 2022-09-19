Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.95

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 7312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.