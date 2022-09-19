Mercor Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $130,663.80 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mercor Finance

Mercor Finance’s genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

