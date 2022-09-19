Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 459,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,927,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

