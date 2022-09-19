Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Methanex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MX opened at C$43.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$43.19 and a 12 month high of C$71.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.0030728 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

