MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 20,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,430,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 821,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after buying an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

