MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $200,605.20 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.99. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

