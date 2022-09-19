MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $281.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $281.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00007871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00150053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00278245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00728971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00580759 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,864,440 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

