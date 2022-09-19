Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

