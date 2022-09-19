Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.0 %
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.