Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $163.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

