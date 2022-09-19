MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0320 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $64,989.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00152560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00273689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00724681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00576640 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

