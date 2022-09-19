Mizuho Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

