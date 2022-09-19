MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.94.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.