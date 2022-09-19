Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Moderna were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $11.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,154. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

