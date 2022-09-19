Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Down 12.5%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 124,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 55,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 price objective on Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of C$22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

