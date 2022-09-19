Morgan Stanley Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $56.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 229,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

