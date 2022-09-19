Morpheus Labs Tops 1-Day Volume of $118,860.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $118,860.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

