MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $4.93. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

