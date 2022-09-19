Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

MSI stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.