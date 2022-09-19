MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $456.68 on Monday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

