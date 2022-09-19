My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. 78,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

