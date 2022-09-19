My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,269 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

