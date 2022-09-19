My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 844 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.58. 17,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

