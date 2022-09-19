My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.98. 19,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

