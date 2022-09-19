My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.22. 106,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.