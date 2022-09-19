My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

AEP stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $100.04. 78,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

