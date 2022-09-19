My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,449. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.