My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.58. 43,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.