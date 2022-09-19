My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 102,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

