Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Acquires $17,500.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director William A. Foley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

MYE stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

