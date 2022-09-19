Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $17.99. Myers Industries shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. Cowen raised their target price on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $654.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

