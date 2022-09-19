MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.09 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $55.60 million and approximately $40.09 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010448 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062433 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00079062 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

