Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $131.04 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $131.04 million and $6.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024194 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00156462 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00271890 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00732314 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00577538 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is www.nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.
